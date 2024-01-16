Council Bluffs GOP voters bundled up, turned out for first-in-the-nation caucus

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV)
- One-hundred-and-thirty-five votes were cast at Kirn Middle School in Council Bluffs on Monday night during the Iowa Caucuses. It was just one of the precincts meeting throughout the state.
- We spoke with supporters of Ambassador Nikki Haley, Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump who explained why they were speaking at the caucus on behalf of their chosen candidates.
- At the end of the night, the totals at the Kirn meeting were: Trump 64, Haley 36, DeSantis 26 and Ramaswamy 9.
- Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in a press release that about 100,000 people participated in the caucus this year.
