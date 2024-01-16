Council Bluffs GOP voters bundled up, turned out for first-in-the-nation caucus

Posted at 10:26 PM, Jan 15, 2024

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV)

One-hundred-and-thirty-five votes were cast at Kirn Middle School in Council Bluffs on Monday night during the Iowa Caucuses. It was just one of the precincts meeting throughout the state.

We spoke with supporters of Ambassador Nikki Haley, Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump who explained why they were speaking at the caucus on behalf of their chosen candidates.

At the end of the night, the totals at the Kirn meeting were: Trump 64, Haley 36, DeSantis 26 and Ramaswamy 9.

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in a press release that about 100,000 people participated in the caucus this year.

