Council Bluffs mayor faces two city council members in bid for fourth term

Council Bluffs mayor faces two city council challengers in bid for fourth term

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh is running for his fourth term this fall with competition from two city council members, marking a change from four years ago when he ran unopposed.

Since the 1980s, the city has only had two mayors — Walsh and Tom Hanafan. Now, voters will decide whether to stick with their longtime mayor or opt for new leadership. City Council members Chris Peterson and Jill Shudak are challenging Walsh.

Peterson told me affordable housing is a top issue for his campaign.

"Dynamic housing, looking at areas of the city that are underutilized, city-owned properties — without jeopardizing our treasured green spaces," Peterson said.

Walsh points to progress already underway in addressing housing needs.

"In round numbers about 2,700 new housing units. And we've got, we're working for single family, owner-occupied housing," Walsh said.

Shudak wants an emphasis on starter homes.

"I think 'affordable housing' is one of those taboo terms. I like to use 'attainable housing' and we really need to focus in on home ownership," Shudak said.

Both Peterson and Shudak voted against the mayor's proposal earlier this year to convert Dodge Riverside Golf Club into a housing development. Shudak cited this as the primary reason she decided to run.

When asked why she would run midway through her city council term, Shudak said, "You know, it is a little odd to jump out, so new into my term, however I feel the need for a change in this community."

"So, customer service is a huge thing. That made me decide to be — and there were some controversial votes over my four years and having those conversations with the citizens, I think my leadership, my passion would make me perfect for the position," Peterson said.

"I think we're doing a really good job. That said, there's always room for improvement. We think things are going really well in housing and economic development. We rebuilt six parks and built two new parks. We've increased the bike trails," Walsh said.

Beyond housing and economic development, all three candidates mentioned addressing homelessness as a priority for Council Bluffs.

