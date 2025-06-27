Council Bluffs mom explains why even documented immigrants are nervous about detention

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Maria Torres came to the United States as a ten-year-old, escaping natural disasters and gange violence in El Salvador. She says male classmates would just disappear from school — forced to joined a gang or killed for refusing to join. Torres became a citizen with help from Catholic Charities, but she says citizenship is a long, expensive road and even folks in the country legally are worried about being detained.

Council Bluffs mom explains why even documented immigrants are nervous now

"Most everyone who comes into this country comes with good intentions, first of all. Second of all, it's not as easy as it sounds," she said.

Despite the U.S. passport, Torres — the mother of a young child — has a plan if she's detained: "It's because we don't have a sign on our forehead. It doesn't say that I am a good immigrant, I'm doing my work, that I'm here legally."

Creighton Law Professor Paul McGreal told KMTV that one of the concerns with the Supreme Court ruling Friday, limiting nation-wide injunctions, is that even native-born citizens might be subject to deportation if they don't have lawyers and access to the justice system.

