COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs city officials proposed an extension of Tipton Drive into a planned Broadmoor apartment complex. It wasn't something Broadmoor had in it's plans and neighbors along Tipton, in the Briarwood subdivision, didn't like the idea. They started talking to each other, organized, and convinced the city council to alter the plans.



One of the main objections to the street extension was that it could increase the amount of traffic on a quiet, suburban street.

HOA President Tom Quigley: "It'd a been a done deal. You saw how quick the resolutions went on all the others, right? Woulda been the same on ours."

Resident Laura Fox: "I feel great. I feel a win tonight. It just goes to show you have to stand up for what you believe in."

Council Bluffs neighborhood shows you can fight city hall

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Southwest Iowa Neighborhood Reporter Katrina Markel in Council Bluffs. Neighbors here in Briarwood describe their neighborhood as peaceful and safe, so, they weren't thrilled with a proposal to connect Tipton Drive to a nearby apartment complex.

Laura Fox speaking to the city council: "Some things I do take a stand on and stand up for..."

At this week's city council meeting, I noticed neighbors speaking out, worried about traffic if the planned street extension was passed. When they learned about the plan, the homeowner's association surveyed members; most said they didn't want the street extension. HOA president Tom Quigley said he's glad they took action.

Quigley: "It'd a been a done deal. You saw how quick the resolutions went on all the others, right? Woulda been the same on ours."

But the city council listened and removed the plan to extend Tipton into the apartment complex.

Neighbors, Laura Fox and Virginia Gonterman...

Katrina Markel: "You thought it was going to go a different way."

Gonterman: "Yeah, I didn't think our voices would get heard."

Fox: "I feel great. I feel a win tonight. It just goes to show you have to stand up for what you believe in."

The Briarwood neighbors said they understand the city needs more housing. The complex can still be built — just without the street extension. In Council Bluffs, I'm your Southwest Iowa Reporter Katrina Markel.