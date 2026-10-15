Council Bluffs neighbors show up in rain, pay respects to fallen firefighter

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs firefighter Charles Jones, 52, died following a medical emergency while responding to a call last week. The paramedic and firefighter served the community for 19 years.

Despite cold weather and rain, Council Bluffs neighbors gathered along 4th Street to pay their respects as Jones' funeral procession made its way to fire department headquarters.

Fire Chief Robert Schoening called Jones' passing "a tremendous loss" for the department, and the mayor praised his "unwavering commitment to those around him."

"These people are here everyday supporting us. They're taking care of us whether we see it or not and it's just a small thing we can do to say thank you," said Dave Lawrence, a co-founder of Sail On and Fly High and a neighbor who came out to watch.

Rachel Jensen, Director of Workforce Development at the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce, was watching from her office window: "I think you said the word when you said the word and it's 'show up.' These men and women show up for us every single day — Noon to Midnight, 24 hours a day."

Addison Wainwright, a Council Bluffs neighbor who recently became an EMT and wants to become a firefighter/paramedic, reflected on the years Jones gave to the community.

"Nineteen years is a lot of time. So, I'm sure he spent many holidays and missed a lot of birthdays," she said.

"All the people here within Council Bluffs, and the surrounding communities, whenever there's a tragedy, the one thing that they're really good at is wrapping you around and showing support," said Lawrence.

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