Council Bluffs neighbors still searching for solution to trains blocking neighborhood

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — It was an end-of-the-year debrief for neighbors affected by railroad crossings in Council Bluffs. In particular, for those in a triangular neighborhood on the southside that is sometimes completely blocked by trains.



Cindy Hanneman: "We need an opening to get in and out 24 hours a day."

Neighbors in Council Bluffs affected by railroad crossing issues met on Tuesday night to discuss some of their concerns.

Neighbors call it the Iron Triangle, Bermuda Triangle and, even, the Triangle of Death; a section on the south end of Council Bluffs. Jacque Stork, a surgery technician, knows first-hand what it's like.

"I had nowhere to go. I tried gettin' out of there and finally, I had to call the hospital and say, 'I can't make it for that c-section, you're going to have to call somebody else,'" she said.

Cindy Hanneman is part of the group of locals working with city leaders and Union Pacific to fix the problem.

"One time I was 45 minutes late for work. I had to pull my house up on the computer and show him where I lived because he thought I was pulling his leg," she said.

The goal: have at least one route into the neighborhood open at all times. One option is the high-tech, and high-priced, Trainfo that warns drivers when a crossing is blocked.

"300, 400-thousand isn't cheap and then there's $35,000 a year up-keep after that," said Dave Bushaw, an organizer with United Today Stronger Tomorrow.

But the city, not the railroad, would likely have to pay for it.

In addition to federal action, neighbors discussed seeking help from the state such as Iowa enforcing its railroad crossing laws.

Union Pacific emailed me a statement that says, in part: "Union Pacific is in close communication with city officials and other key stakeholders ... We're working to mitigate any related impacts, including enhancing safety and education outreach."

Neighbors can report a blocked track. Look for the phone number on a small, blue sign near each rail crossing.

