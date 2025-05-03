Council Bluffs neighbors tell councilwoman they don't want to lose Dodge Riverside Golf Club to development

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The City of Council Bluffs is proposing a plan to sell Dodge Riverside Golf Club to a housing developer, but many neighbors aren't so sure they like the idea.

On Thursday night, City Councilwoman Jill Shudak listened to neighbors concerned about the proposal to make way for apartments and condos.

Stacy Rooker grew up in the neighborhood and lives there still: "I just feel like they could look at other areas of the city to development."

Mayor Matt Walsh said its about the desirability of the location and the city's need for more housing.



This is Katrina Markel in Council Bluffs, continuing to follow ongoing discussions about transforming Dodge Riverside Golf Club into a housing development.

Stacy Rooker: "What we need to know is – is this already a done, under the table deal?"

A passionate discussion Thursday night at the clubhouse.

Jill Shudak: "It's not a done deal."

City Councilwoman Jill Shudak listened to neighbors concerned about the city proposal to sell the land to make way for apartments and condos.

“I’ve probably received 75 in favor emails and probably close to 300 against,” said Shudak.

Stacy Rooker grew up in the neighborhood and lives there still: "I just feel like they could look at other areas of the city to development."

“Dodge Park is an excellent, quality of life,” a man said during the meeting.

I brought some of these concerns to Mayor Matt Walsh at city hall, including: why is it the golf course that needs to be developed for housing?

"Council bluffs has a dearth of housing,” said Walsh. “When you have that type of scenario – high demand, low supply – it drives up the cost of housing."

The golf course makes about $33,000 annually, Walsh tells me, contrasted with the potential for millions in property tax revenue. He says the location is also desirable.

“If you do {this} to the east side of Council Bluffs it loses that unique quality,” he said.

Paula Danker, a realtor, agrees the metro area needs more housing but...

“I started the online petition because this beautiful space here is a diamond that Council Bluffs has...”

City Council will take the first vote on this on Monday night. I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in Council Bluffs.