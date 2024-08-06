Council Bluffs neighbors worried, frustrated by long trains and wait times at railroad crossings

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A triangular section of the south end of Council Bluffs, near the Union Pacific rail yard, can be completely cut off from the rest of the city if more than one Union Pacific train is parked in the crossings simultaneously.

"The railroad blockage in Council Bluffs has gotten worse," said Brittnee Hamann.

This is a complicated story and I'll tell it in two parts: first, focusing on the problems, then, potential solutions.

"I am a fourth-generation South Ender. We say, once a south ender always a South Ender," Hamann said.

Council Bluffs is a railroad town and people like Brittnee Hamann, a teacher and mom of five, are proud of that.

But, as times have changed, folks here say they can be stuck behind rail crossings, sometimes for hours.

Hamann gave me a tour of her neighborhood: "We were raised that you always have a route A, route B and a route C to get around these trains,"

In particular, a triangular section of the neighborhood, near the Union Pacific rail yard, can be completely cut off from the rest of the city if more than one of the UP trains are parked in the crossings at the same time.

Shawna Anderson, co-chair of Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County, says the crossings were the number one issue when her organization surveyed neighbors.

"So, there's just no way in there if you live there and just want to get home, and there's just no way out," she said.

It's also about public safety. Fire Chief Justin James says first responders have ways of working around the problem, but the neighborhood concerns are valid. Longer and longer trains could slow response times.

"This isn't an easy problem,” said James. “I don't think Union Pacific has set out to try to cut off a bunch of people from resources or being able to leave their home or get to their homes."

UP sent me a statement: "Union Pacific understands the inconveniences and frustrations that come with blocked crossings, and we are working with local officials and others in Council Bluffs to identify solutions that will work for both the community and the railroad."

"We just want them to be more aware of what's happening and be better neighbors," said Anderson.

In my next story, I'll talk to the neighbors who are working on solutions to the problem.