Council Bluffs photographer wins multiple honors in Keep Iowa Beautiful contest

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Congratulations to Council Bluffs photographer, Buck Christensen, whose photo of Hitchcock Nature Center won "best in show" in theKeep Iowa Beautiful photography contest.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Keep Iowa Beautiful announced the winners of its 14th annual photography contest and Council Bluffs photographer, Buck Christensen, was a big winner.

I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and I spoke with Christensen who told me that he has a passion for conservation, including prairie restoration in the Loess Hills.

He collected three different awards, including first place in the "best in show" category for "A Misty Sunrise at Hitchcock."

Christensen says Hitchcock Nature Center is one of his favorite places to shoot and to show off the natural beauty of western Iowa.

He has a photography studio the Hoff Center in Council Bluffs and you can learn more about his work atBuckChristensenPhoto.Com.

