Council Bluffs state Rep. Josh Turek announces Senate bid

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs State Rep. Josh Turek announced that he's running for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. Turek is the latest Democrat to put his name forward as a potential challenger to Republican Sen. Joni Ernst.

“I love this country and I love Iowa,” Turek said in a news release. “But right now, families in Iowa are struggling. We have to bring down costs – the cost of health care, housing, prescription drugs, and the cost of doing business for farmers and small businesses."

A former paralympic medalist, Turek represents the west side of Council Bluffs in the statehouse.