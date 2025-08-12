Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCouncil Bluffs

Actions

Council Bluffs state Rep. Josh Turek announces Senate bid

photo Turek.jpeg
Iowa Legislature
Iowa State Rep. Josh Turek
photo Turek.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs State Rep. Josh Turek announced that he's running for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. Turek is the latest Democrat to put his name forward as a potential challenger to Republican Sen. Joni Ernst.

“I love this country and I love Iowa,” Turek said in a news release. “But right now, families in Iowa are struggling. We have to bring down costs – the cost of health care, housing, prescription drugs, and the cost of doing business for farmers and small businesses."

A former paralympic medalist, Turek represents the west side of Council Bluffs in the statehouse.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood