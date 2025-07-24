Iowa's high cancer rates prompt statewide effort to listen to residents' personal stories

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Iowa has the second highest cancer rate in the United States, according the Iowa Cancer Registry. A group of nonprofits are now collecting cancer stories from residents across the state to better understand the reasons and search for solutions.

Iowa's High Cancer Rates: Environmental Council Collecting Stories for Solutions

The Iowa Environmental Council, in partnership with the Harkin Institute and the Farmer's Union, is gathering personal experiences from Iowans affected by cancer.

"We believe this is a crisis," said Cody Smith, director of climate initiatives with of the Iowa Environmental Council.

He said, "...the perspectives of Iowans and how they think cancer is impacting their community and, importantly, what solutions exist" is a crucial part of the puzzle.

Vergarie Sanford is a lifelong Council Bluffs resident, local pastor and cancer survivor. She shared her concerns about the state's high cancer rates.

"You know, it's that 'why.' What's going on in Iowa that our rates are so high?" Sanford said.

The project will also review scientific research while focusing on the relationship between environmental factors and cancer.

State Rep. Josh Turek sits on the Health and Human Services Committee.

"And it's actually affecting the rural communities even more than it affects the urban communities," Turek said.

Turek identified several potential contributing factors including radon, alcohol misuse, obesity, and water quality — an issue that has been particularly concerning to Iowans this summer.

State Rep. Brent Siegrist said he was there because he believes state lawmakers need to get involved.

"It's important for the legislature to start to act on this and a meeting like this is important because you need to have some grassroots participation," Siegrist said.

For Sanford, who has been cancer-free for 14 years, the issue remains deeply personal.

"It's for my family, knowing that I've been diagnosed. I've come through it. I'm 14 years cancer free, but I still think of my son and my granddaughter and, you know, my sisters," she said.

The Iowa Environmental Council plans to release a comprehensive report featuring Iowans' cancer stories this fall. The organization hopes the report will drive change at all levels.

