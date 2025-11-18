'Culture shift would be great': Pottawattamie County board votes in new chair after Supervisor Belt suspended

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Supervisor Brian Shea will take over as Pottawattamie County board chair after the previous chairperson was suspended following allegations he was intoxicated at a public meeting.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Pottawattamie County board votes in new chair after previous leader suspended for alleged intoxication

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors voted in a new chairperson Tuesday. Supervisor Brian Shea will replace Scott Belt, who was suspended after allegations he was intoxicated at a town hall on Nov. 5.

Shawna Anderson, a member of Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County who attends most board meetings, said she hopes the leadership change brings a more positive tone to county government.

"I think just seeing a culture shift would be great," Anderson said.

Anderson said she had a sharp exchange with Belt during the Sept. 2 board meeting when she spoke in defense of a county employee.

"I am very pleased that the judge has at least temporarily suspended him. I think It's been a very bad look for the county," Anderson said.

In the petition to remove Belt from office, filed by County Attorney Matt Wilber, other witnesses said they observed Belt behaving belligerently.

Belt told the county attorney his behavior at the town hall was the result of medication, but Wilber wrote he found no evidence to support that claim.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

