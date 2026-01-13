Disabled Council Bluffs tenant gets hotel help after broken elevator had her stuck in apartment

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — An elevator broke after a fire in the historic Bennett Building in Council Bluffs at the beginning of the year. The sprinkler system help contain the fire but the water also damaged the elevator. It's an apartment building for older adults; those with disabilities found it hard to leave their apartments without use of the elevator.



KMTV learned that older elevators can take several weeks to repair because parts have to be custom made for the repair.

Knudson property management told KMTV that it is continuing to work with residents who need accommodations while the elevator isn't working.

Robin Beam, a woman who lives on the sixth floor and uses a walker, was moved to a hotel by Knudson until the elevator can be fixed.

Disabled tenant gets hotel help after elevator traps her in apartment

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last week we introduced you to Robin Beam. She was stuck in her sixth floor apartment in her building because of a broken elevator, but today we have some good new: her landlord has helped move her into a hotel.

Robin moved into a hotel on Friday, the day after our story aired.

"A couple hours later my landlord called and told me they were going to cover my room for me," Beam said.

Robin has ataxia, a neurological disorder that affects her speech and mobility. She can't go down stairs, so when a fire caused the historic Bennett Building's elevator to break, she had no way out.

"In that apartment I felt trapped," Beam said.

She told me, the fire department and social service agencies helped her move into a hotel and that Knudson is paying the bill. She still worried about some of her neighbors….

"Are you afraid that there are some people who are afraid to ask for help?" I asked.

"Yes," Beam said.

Robin has a lot of fear about what comes next for her. She thinks maybe she needs a different apartment, but there is a low vacancy rate in Council Bluffs and she's afraid of losing the belongings she has.

"Because of my medical issues. It's not fair," Beam said.

For now, Robin is safe and has support from several local agencies.

I learned through my reporting that older elevators are hard to repair and it often take several weeks to get parts.

President of Knudson Management Dora Stuch, told me over the phone that the company "will continue to provide services to residents in need."

