Repairing an old elevator takes weeks, meanwhile disabled Council Bluffs neighbor is stuck

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — About a week ago, a fire in a Council Bluffs apartment building resulted in damage to the elevator. It's a building for tenants over the age of 55 and, in some cases, those tenants have disabilities and lower incomes.

Residents have been told it will take four to six weeks to repair the elevator and, KMTV learned, that's not unusual for a historic building with an older elevator. A local elevator repair company (not the company maintaining this elevator) told Katrina Markel that parts for older elevators are often obsolete and, therefore, tough to find.

The property management company spoke to us over the phone and emailed a statement, which can be found below.

"Bennett Apartments did experience a small fire, which was immediately controlled by the building’s sprinkler system. All fire life-safety systems and notifications functioned properly throughout the building.

Due to the significant volume of water discharged from the sprinkler system, the elevator was impacted in a manner that requires a specialized parts to be manufactured before it can be returned to service. We have expedited the necessary parts through our Elevator provider and are actively working to restore the elevator as quickly as possible.

In the interim, we have accommodated and will continue to accommodate all residents until the elevator is fully restored, and we will continue to work with local agencies to provide any additional services needed to support our resident during this time."

I got a call early Thursday morning about a Council Bluffs building with a broken elevator, because of a fire, and the problem is there are a lot of elderly and disabled residents who are stuck in their apartments. Making it worse, that elevator might take four to six weeks to fix.

Donna Hill is climbing the stairs for neighbors who can't.

"Made it to two," she said as she climbed past the second floor.

We met in Robin Beam's apartment. Donna is her lifeline right now because she can't walk up and down the stairs.

She has ataxia, a neurological condition that affects her speech and mobility, in addition to other health problems.

"Now, I'm stuck. I can't leave. I can't check my mail," Beam said.

There was a fire in their building early on New Year's Day. The alarm and sprinkler systems worked, but the water damaged the elevator.

This is the second time in a couple of months I've been told about disabled neighbors — unable to leave their buildings because of how long it takes to repair an elevator. What I learned is that's not uncommon.

It's an old building. Owners, Knudson Management — and an elevator repair company — told me parts have to be manufactured specifically for repairing an old elevator. They're not just sitting around on shelves.

"Fortunately, I'm in fairly good shape for now," Hill said.

But when an incident like this happens, especially in a building for older adults, it's hard.

"If the elevator works, you're fine, but if it's gone — you're screwed," Beam said.

Knudson Management told me over the phone they're working with residents who need different accommodations while the elevator is out and that their elevator company is doing what it can to expedite the repairs.

