'Everybody in the community could use something like this': Giving Tuesday boosts Visiting Nurse Association

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) has served Pottawattamie County for decades. Last year, it moved into an office on the Charles E. Lakin Campus making it easier for the healthcare agency to collaborate with other nonprofits serving southwest Iowa.



"Having boots on the ground is really important to a lot of our nonprofits and to the people that live here," said Donna Dostal, CEO of the Western Iowa Community Foundation.

We love doing it. Everybody in the community could use something like this," said Jo Lightner, who is the maternal and child health coordinator with VNA in Council Bluffs.

VNA services also include a school nurse program, care for the elderly, vaccinations, and nurses in shelters.

"VNA" stands for Visiting Nurse Association. They care for neighbors in all phases of life who otherwise wouldn't be able to access this type of help.

"We love doing it. Everybody in the community could use something like this," said Jo Lightner, who has worked with VNA in Council Bluffs for 26 years.

As the maternal child health coordinator she assists mothers and children from Council Bluffs to Walnut.

Jo Lightner: "I love it when, I'm in the store and some past client, who's now seven, will run up and hug me."

Donna Dostal: "When you invest in women in your communities, the communities thrive."

The Community Foundation for Western Iowa leads ShareIowa, and CEO Donna Dostal says it matters when agencies like VNA have a physical presence in southwest Iowa.

"Having boots on the ground is really important to a lot of our nonprofits and to the people that live here," she said.

VNA services also include a school nurse program, care for the elderly, vaccinations, and nurses in shelters.

"As an organization that's a nonprofit, we watch every penny and we so appreciate everything that we receive," Lightner said.

Neighbors can donate as little as $5 to nonprofits on SHAREGOODIOWA.ORG

