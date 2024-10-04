'Femininomenon': Fans travel from across North America to see Chappell Roan play Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — "Midwest Princess" pop sensation Chappell Roan was in Council Bluffs Thursday and fans traveled from as far as Florida and Canada to see her.

Chappell Roan, the pop music artist known for hits like "Hot To Go" and "Pink Pony Club," is playing Westfair this evening. I’m Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel. I spoke with several fans who traveled big distances to see her.

Aletha Shapiro flew up from Florida for the concert. I asked her, why travel to Council Bluffs?

“Because it’s the Midwest Princess tour. And its our last chance to see her in a small venue in America,” Shapiro said.

The outfits are an important part of Chappell Roan concerts. Shapiro said she was inspired by a butterfly costume the artist wore at the Coachella music festival.

I also spoke with an aunt and niece who flew in from Toronto because Roan canceled many of her tour dates in bigger cities this year.

There were plenty of Midwesterns, too. Iowa State student Henry Gonzalez likes that Missouri native Chappell Roan embraces her roots.

“She’s very outspoken and it may get her in trouble sometimes, but people resonate with that,” he said.

I arrived a little before 2 p.m. and there was already a line outside the gates. The music starts at 8 PM tonight.

At Westfair in Council Bluffs, where the Midwest Princess is in her element, I’m Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

