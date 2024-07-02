First permanent dog park coming to Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Valley View Dog Park will have separate areas for large and small dogs, along with other amenities. Construction is anticipated to begin later this summer and be completed by January 2025.



The Council Bluffs City Council accepted a roughly $275,750.50 bid from Western Iowa Utilities for the Valley View Dog Park Project.

It was one of three bids, and the only one to come in under the $300,000 budget.

Will be located at Valley View Park, off Franklin Avenue, on the east side of town.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s official! Council Bluffs residents will no longer have to leave town to take their furry friends to a dog park.

It will be the first permanent dog park in CB.

The dog park here at Valley View Park, off Franklin Avenue, will consist of two areas – one for large dogs and one for small dogs.

Along with a concrete central plaza, shade structures, dog waste stations, and drinking stations for people and dogs.

The project is anticipated to begin later this summer and be completed by January 2025.

Reporting in my hometown of Council Bluffs – I'm Zach Williamson.