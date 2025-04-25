GIRL POWER ON DISPLAY: SW Iowa middle schoolers recognized for perseverance

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Girl Power on Display, an event honoring middle school girls from southwest Iowa, was held at Iowa Western Community College on Thursday night. Ten girls were recognized for overcoming obstacles in their lives.

Middle school can be challenging for pretty much anyone. But a group of middle school girls from Pottawattamie and Harrison counties who have overcome significant challenges in their lives were honored Thursday evening at Iowa Western Community College.

I'm your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

The Loess Hills Branch of the American Association of University Women recognized ten middle school girls – nominated by their school administrators – for demonstrating perseverance.

Melanie Gutierrez-Gato Melanie Gutierrez-Gato moved to Walnut from Omaha in August. She is bilingual and was recognized for helping other students who are learning English.

"When I help people out, it makes me feel happy, like on the inside. Whenever I help them, they're like 'Oh, my gosh, thank you,'" Melanie said.

Keshia Bradford, a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School, was the keynote speaker. She shared her educational journey, defying even her own expectations – completing a doctoral degree.

Katrina: "And how did it make you feel to be asked to do this?"

Dr. Keshia Bradford: "Honored! Because I was thinking there would have been a program like this when I was their age."

The girls received a monetary stipend, certificate, and goody bag.

