Google announces additional $1 billion investment in Council Bluffs data center

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — On Tuesday afternoon Google announced plans to invest another $1 billion in its data center in Council Bluffs. The tech company also announced it is partnering with The Great Outdoors Foundation and contributing to water quality programs in Southwest Iowa.



Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh praised the company for its donations to the school system and the free, city-wide wifi service.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Excitement in Council Bluffs as Google announces an additional $1 billion investment in Southwest Iowa. I’m your neighborhood reporter, KATRINA MARKEL at the Google Data Center in Council Bluffs where local and state officials were on hand for the big announcement.

“Yep - that’s billion with a ‘B’…”

On Tuesday afternoon, Google Vice President Joseph Kava announced the tech giant is pouring another $1 billion into southwest Iowa; that’s on top of the $5.5 billion already invested in its data center on the southern edge of Council Bluffs.

“You know, data centers like this one are truly critical for cloud and artificial intelligence. It is the advent of one of the most critical industrial revolutions that the world has seen, “ said Kava.

Gov. Kim Reynolds touted what she says is Iowa’s “growth-friendly” business climate as well efforts in the state to ready students for careers in technology. She thanked the company for its partnership with Great Outdoors Foundation, donating more than a million dollars for clean water and flood resiliency.

“The $1.3 million for water quality projects in Iowa: I can’t think of a better place to give back and to be a better community partner — especially with the state of Iowa,” said the governor.

Mayor Matt Walsh says his neighbors have greatly benefitted from Google’s contributions. First, the company contributed laptops to Council Bluffs public school students.

“And then, when they found out that not everybody could afford to connect to the Internet, they helped us extend the free wifi network so that the kids could learn at home and not have to go to a remote location to connect to the internet,” said Walsh.

Congressman Randy Feenstra, members of the legislature and local leaders also attended the announcement. Construction is ongoing at the data center and leaders hope the site will continue to provide jobs in southwest Iowa.

