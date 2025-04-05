HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: Collaboration between Lewis Central and Iowa School for the Deaf

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Lewis Central theater department is collaborating with it's neighbors across the street, Iowa School for the Deaf, on a production of Into the Woods.



“We have ISD across the street, let’s get them involved and say that these stories are truly for everyone and not just a few,” said teacher Alan Strait.

Instead of having interpreter off to the side, the interpreters are part of the production. They shadow the performers around the stage.

“There’s not like really a difference between them and us,” said Leah Knudson, a Lewis Central junior who plays Cinderella. “A lot of them can still hear. It’s not hard to talk with them. It’s not hard to connect with them.”

“And for extra measure, I admit it was pleasure...”

It’s opening night for Into the Woods at Lewis Central High School, but this musical comes with a little bit of a different twist.

I’m Southwest Iowa Neighborhood Reporter Katrina Markel and I'm here because Lewis Central students are collaborating with their neighbors across the road at Iowa school for the deaf.

There were sound checks...

Tech crew: “Awesome thank you so much, let’s go ahead and sing.”

Performer: “She sits by the hour maintaining her hair...”

Warm-ups and pep talks...

“I really enjoy my part as the stepmother, actually and I’m so proud of every single one of you guys...”

Encouragement from Lewis Central theater teacher Alan Strait.

“You guys have to realize that you get to do theater,” he said. “The program that I ran just before I came here just got cut. They don’t get theater next year; you guys get that.”

Strait said he’s always wanted to partner on a production with Iowa School for the Deaf, but the pandemic delayed his plan.

The Lewis Central performers are shadowed on stage by sign language interpreters from ISD.

“We were going to have interpreters on the side interpreting the show and when they came into rehearsal one day they were like, ‘For this to work, we need to do shadow interpreting,’ and I’m like ‘Okay, let’s do it,’” Strait said.

The kids from ISD weren’t available for interviews but I asked LC senior, Ethan Hutchison, what he thought of the experience.

“The interpreters are super cool,” Hutchison said. “It’s actually really helpful. It’s just been a super fun time.”

Leah Knudsen plays Cinderella.

Into the Woods runs through Sunday at the Lewis Central performing arts center.