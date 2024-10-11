HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: 'Many opportunities' for Latino entrepreneurs in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — It's Hispanic Heritage Month and Centro Latino hosted a breakfast, along with Advance Southwest Iowa, to honor community members. Executive Director Walter said that one of the organization's many goals is to help Latinos in Southwest Iowa start businesses.



“They are looking for new opportunities,” said Garcia. “And we believe at Centro Latino that Council Bluffs, specifically in this area, is giving many opportunities in terms of starting new businesses.”

Gere Stevens, an Iowa State Extension educator says her office conducts a career and college readiness program for Latino middle schoolers and their parents: “Knowing what’s out there, having different experiences so that they’re able to choose their path."

LEARN MORE: Centro Latino of Iowa



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ten percent of Pottawattamie County residents are Latino. I’m Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel at the Hoff Center in Council Bluffs. I’m here because Friday morning Centro Latino and Advance Southwest Iowa recognized neighbors who have contributed to the region’s Latino community.

Entrepreneurs, non-profits, and the City of Council Bluffs were acknowledged during a Hispanic Heritage Month breakfast Friday.

“...Encouraging people to come and do business here...”

Walter Garcia, the Executive Director of Centro Latino, announced his organization will begin working with a group of Latino entrepreneurs. Many have skills and trades but want to learn more about running a business.

“They are looking for new opportunities,” said Garcia. “And we believe at Centro Latino that Council Bluffs, specifically in this area, is giving many opportunities in terms of starting new businesses.”

In twenty years, from 2000 to 2020, the Latino population in Iowa tripled. Pottawattamie and Crawford Counties in western Iowa have among the highest percentages of Latino residents in the state.

“We are trying to prepare those individuals that are arriving, be better prepared, not only in the English language but also in other different areas,” Garcia said.

Juan Manuel Escobel received a small business award. He operates Juanitos Mexican Food Restaurant. Escobel speaks some English but Sofia Sandoval helped translate.

He says running a business is a challenge. He has to take care of his employees and his customers.

Juan Escobel: “No es nada facil”

Katrina: “No, it’s not easy.”

Gere Stevens, an Iowa State Extension educator says her office conducts a career and college readiness program for Latino middle schoolers and their parents.

“Knowing what’s out there, having different experiences so that they’re able to choose their path,” Stevens said.

Centro Latino plans to open an office in Oakland soon to address the needs of rural Latino neighbors.