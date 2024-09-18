Historic Council Bluffs YMCA demolished as neighbors reminisce

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs YMCA moved out of its original building on First Avenue in 1979, but neighbors have fond memories of the historic building: wedding receptions, learning to swim and playing basketball. On Thursday, demolition crews were tearing it down as local historian and author, Sue Senden documented the process.



"The memories that are coming up, what people are recalling about their childhood, their parents, all kinds of things. So old buildings really keep us in touch with our history," Senden said.

"Just being small and taking swimming lessons in this pool in this building. It's really sad to see all the history of Council Bluffs being torn down," said Sandra Griffis.

"History is important,” Senden said. “Because if we don't learn from history, if we don't know our history, we might fall into some of the same traps that caught other people before."

Photography featured in the story: Urban Photography by Alicia M. Brady

Sue Senden's books include "Squirrel Cage Jail" and "Lost Council Bluffs."

A gathering spot for Civil War veterans, a home for railroad workers and the place where a lot of Council Bluffs kids learned to swim.

There's a lot of nostalgia here today as the old YMCA building comes down.

Sue Senden: "... Built like brick outhouse. And that's why these are much more trouble to take down."

Senden wrote a book on the lost buildings of Council Bluffs. Her neighbors, including folks who stopped by to watch the demolition, are having conversations about the early twentieth-century building.

According to local historian Richard Warner, the first avenue building was constructed in 1909 and housed a chapter of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization for Union Civil War Veterans. Later, a residence for railroad workers.

While Sandra Griffis was a girl, it was a YMCA: "Just being small and taking swimming lessons in this pool in this building. It's really sad to see all the history of Council Bluffs being torn down."

Mike, a Council Bluffs native: "Well, they had a swimming pool in the basement on this far side of the building, I first learned to swim there."

These images were captured by photographer Alicia Brady before the demolition. It was registered as a historic building but fell into disrepair. Sue says historic buildings provide an important link to history.

City officials say they have not yet approved any future construction plans for the site. The demolition crew on this site told me the bricks from this building have been sold and they're set to be recycled.

