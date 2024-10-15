Lack of funds leads Council Bluffs nonprofit to close after nearly 20 years helping immigrants

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Centro Latino, a nonprofit that worked with the immigrant community in Southwest Iowa for almost two decades, suddenly closed its doors on Saturday. On Friday, the organization celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month and leaders seemed upbeat.



Board members say they realized there wasn't enough funding to keep going; ending almost 20 years of translation services, help with job applications, connections to legal services and language and citizenship classes, mostly for Latinos, but other immigrants as well.

"We've struggled for many years. And for many years we've scraped by, but how long can you have that looming over your head?" said Board Chair Aurora De la Cruz.

Clients who need help can contactLatino Center of the Midlands:402-733-2728.

See the publicly available IRS reports here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Centro Latino, a Council Bluffs nonprofit, permanently closed its doors on Saturday.

I'm southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in Council Bluffs outside the Omni Center where Centro Latino had its offices.

This is especially surprising because, the day before, I was there as the organization celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month.

"Was definitely looking for a future in that morning."

Board Chair Aurora De la Cruz said she was hopeful Friday morning as Centro Latino recognized neighbors during a breakfast, but by Friday night...it was over.

"We've struggled for many years. And for many years we've scraped by, but how long can you have that looming over your head?" said De la Cruz.

Board members say they realized there wasn't enough funding to keep going; ending almost 20 years of translation services, help with job applications, connections to legal services and language and citizenship classes, mostly for Latinos, but other immigrants as well.

One challenge: the organization doesn't charge for its work. Services are free. It relied on grant funding and donations.

"It's difficult to project. And even more so the consistency is not the same as if you had a steady stream," said board member, Glennay Jundt.

"The professionals that take part, they're coming in, doing work for free to help the community,” De la Cruz said. “So, none of that was meant to sustain the day-to-day costs."

According topublic IRS reports, the organization reported a loss of more than $64,000 in 2023. It lost more than $100,000 in 2022. But, the two years before that it did not lose money.

De la Cruz says they didn't want paychecks to bounce: "Our employees are resilient but there's only so much you can take of doubt and insecurities."

Clients are being referred toLatino Center of the Midlands, but it's a loss for the immigrant community in Pottawattamie County.

Board members say they hope other organizations will step in and fill some of the unmet needs.

