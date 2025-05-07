'My shelter is full every single night': New Visions Council Bluffs gets grant money for urgent staffing need

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs City Council voted to accept federal, COVID-era, grant money for its shelters — passed through the state to the city. The vote was four-to-one. Councilman Roger Sandau was the lone "no" vote, expressing concerns about the effectiveness of local shelters.



The grant is no additional cost to Council Bluffs tax payers, but it has to be distributed by the city.

The fire and police chiefs told the council the money helps address a public safety issue. Right now, New Visions can't afford enough overnight staff, increasing the risk to guests and first responders.

Brandy Waller, New Visions CEO: "This is really a gift from the state because they heard us say — all across the state of Iowa — is that emergency shelters do not have funding to operate."

A Council Bluffs shelter is receiving more COVID grant money than any other shelter in the state. It's potentially a transformational amount for a small shelter like New Visions.

I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel, in Council Bluffs.

Brandy Waller, CEO of New Visions: "This is really a gift from the state because they heard us say — all across the state of Iowa — is that emergency shelters do not have funding to operate."

The Council Bluffs City Council voted to accept federal, COVID-era, grant money for its shelters, passed through the state to the city.

Councilman Roger Sandau was the only "no" vote, concerned he hadn't seen results from local shelters: "I hope it works. I'm not opposed to the council voting for it. I just can't support it."

The fire and police chiefs told the council the money will address a public safety issue. Right now, New Visions can't afford enough overnight staff, increasing the risk to guests and first responders.

Council Bluffs Police Chief Matt Davis: "That emerged as an issue, that some of the staffing and oversight capabilities, 24 hours at the shelter, was a problem. But our ability to sit around the table, collaborate, communicate — that rose to the top."

"We need some more assistance at nighttime," Waller said. "My shelter is full every single night. I sleep overflow on mats."

New Visions CEO Brandy Waller says this is the largest operational grant New Visions has ever had. She told me homelessness is on the rise, even in small communities.

"They are experiencing homelessness too because Iowa — and the whole nation — just does not have the housing stock," said Waller.

The police chief sees progress, though.

"So, I think the money is a reflection of some of the successes that we've had and we can use this money to improve upon the responses that we've had," Davis said.

In addition to hiring staff, Waller expects the $300,000 grant to help with programming and a security system.

