National junior college wrestling championships held in Council Bluffs: “Wrestling kinda makes you insane..."

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The National Junior College Athletic Association tournament is in Council Bluffs on Friday and Saturday. Participants and wrestling fans from all over the country are gathered for theevent at the Mid-America Center.

There is no question that wrestling is huge in Iowa. I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina in Council Bluffs where the National Junior College Athletic Association is hosting its national tournament for both men’s and women’s wrestling.

Tucker Mugg is a first-year student at Itasca Community College in northern Minnesota. He’s in town to support his friends.

“Wrestling kinda makes you insane, right? Like, it’s just about how hard you push yourself. Like, when you’re cutting weight- don't drink, don’t eat. You’re just throwing hands with one of your buddies and right after you gotta be friends with him again.”

The tournament is at the Mid-America Center through Saturday night and tickets are still available online.

At the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

