New Council Bluffs mayor addresses efficiency audits, railroad delays in early priorities

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs Mayor Jill Shudak discusses staff changes, efficiency audits, railroad delays, and immigration policy in her first days in office.

The mayor says she's already met with Union Pacific regarding ongoing concerns about railroad crossings.

Shudak dismissed a department head, the community planning director, and says she takes staff dismissals "very seriously."

The mayor is moving forward with a promised efficiency audit of city departments.

New Council Bluffs Mayor Discusses First Week Priorities and Challenges

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From staff dismissals to immigration enforcement policies, it's been a busy start for new Council Bluffs Mayor Jill Shudak.

I sat down with the new mayor to talk about her first few days in office.

Shudak took office on Jan. 2. Monday was her first city council meeting as mayor.

We spoke about several priorities on her desk including her campaign promise to do an efficiency audit of city departments.

"Parks and Rec has already provided a few items for their audit as well as our finance department," Shudak said.

I also asked about the dismissal of city employees, including the city's community development director.

"I take those very seriously and with great thought and detail as far as where I want to move forward and where I want the city to move forward," Shudak said.

I've covered the long wait times at railroad crossings in Council Bluffs. The mayor told me she's met with Union Pacific and expects to have updated data.

"So they're going to be providing some information about how they've taken some of the train routes out of the city, how long trains are sitting..." Shudak said, listing the data sets she expects to see from the railroad.

The state legislature will consider cutting property taxes this year.

"Are you concerned that property tax cuts at the state level could impact the city budget?" I asked.

"Absolutely, right. So, we know that most of our money from the budget comes from the state," the mayor said.

On Monday the Council Bluffs Police Department released its policy on cooperating with federal immigration enforcement. Shudak told me there was very little new in the policy and expressed concern that neighbors without legal status might not call for help in an emergency.

"That fear of status can definitely hinder people's thought to ask the police for help. Or even fire," Shudak said.

City council members were also sworn-in before Monday's meeting. Shudak is only the third mayor since 1988.

"I'm just really excited to be here and to be working for the citizens of Council Bluffs and digging in and learning as much as I possibly can," she said.

