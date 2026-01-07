New Pottawattamie County supervisor won't run for full term

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A career law enforcement officer has been appointed to fill a vacant Pottawattamie County supervisor seat, but he says he won't seek election to a full term next year.

Keith Jones was appointed to fill the county board seat left empty when Scott Belt was removed from office in December. There's just a year left in that term, and Jones said he promised the selection committee he won't run for a full term.

"You know, the person who holds this position is going to have a jump when it comes to the election," he said. "I didn't think it would be fair to be appointed by the commission, have that jump, and then go into the election next year."

Jones said one big challenge coming up soon is tackling the county budget. It has to be complete by the end of March, and he said it's one of the most important functions performed by the county board.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

