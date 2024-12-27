Post-holiday deals and family time for shoppers in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A day after Christmas shoppers in Council Bluffs were spending Christmas money and getting quality time with loved ones.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Joel: “I came to get gifts Santa didn’t bring me this year”

Some things never change and one of those things is finding deals the day after Christmas.

I’m your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in Council Bluffs where family and friends are spending time together and a little money.

Ella: “I just bought a puffer jacket, some slouch socks and...what else did I buy?”

Madeline: “Like some sweatpants...”

Ella “Oh yeah. Sweatpants.”

There was a steady stream of shoppers at Metro Crossing on Thursday many spending Christmas money.

Sarah: “It’s something just to do after Christmas other than sitting around feeling a little too full from food”

Janessa: “Day after Christmas everything’s basically on sale.”

Ty: “Little bit of everything. Just some hidden gems that people may have not seen in there.”

But also bonding time...

Ella: “The deals are good, but...”

Madeline: “Like a fun, family day.”

Sarah: “Catching up and stuff since I’ve been away for college.”

Jazmin: “My parents didn’t know I was coming home. I just got home from boot camp, so I’m going to buy myself some gifts, too.”