Railroad crossing frustrations: Council Bluffs neighbors see progress with Union Pacific

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs neighbors have been talking to Union Pacific and the city about railroad crossing worries on the south end.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in Council Bluffs continue to hold talks with Union Pacific and the city about rail traffic here in the south end. I'm your neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and I spoke with one community volunteer who says he thinks they're making progress.

I've been following this story since the summer when lifelong resident Brittnee Hamann showed me around.

"We were raised that you always have a Route A, a Route B and a Route C," she said.

A triangular section of the south end can be blocked in by trains at certain times of day. Neighbors worry about safety because, they say, there are times all routes into the neighborhood are blocked.

"The real issue is when there are no ways in or out of what we call the triangle of death," said Doug Irwin.

Neighbors like Doug Irwin call it that because they worry it could slow down emergency personnel, creating problems beyond inconvenience.

Since this summer, the railroad, the city, neighbors, and volunteers from Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County have been working on a solution. Irwin is a community volunteer. He's pleased with the direction of the conversations.

"We thought it went real well. I think everyone has the same understanding of the issues," he said.

Neighbors recently took a tour of the railyards and met with UP, emergency responders and the mayor.

"We have come up with a vision of what success looks like and to us, success is going to be 24/7 access in and out of the triangle," said Irwin.

Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County, Irwin told me, wants to see at least one route open at all times.

Union Pacific sent me a statement, that says in part: "We're working to mitigate any related impacts, including enhancing safety and education outreach."

Neighbors are invited to attend a community debrief on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Council Bluffs Police headquarters. On the south end of Council Bluffs I'm your neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.