Road closures in Pottawattamie expected by Tuesday night due to flooding

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Iowa DOT will close portions of I-29 and I-680 due to rising flood waters from the Missouri. We spoke with Pottawattamie County Emergency Management and neighbors about the impacts on the area.



The county said they were trying to keep the roads open as long as they could.

Iowa DOT is shutting down I-29 from 25th street to the 880-interchange near Loveland and I-680 west of I-29 will also closed.

The county tells us they are preparing for more rain later this week. They have equipment in place and rescue teams ready to go as the flood water continues to rise.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is shutting down portions of I-29 and I-680 due to rising flood waters.

3 News Now Reporter, Jill Lamkins spoke with Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director, Doug Reed earlier today. He told us they were trying to keep the roads open as long as they could.

"To keep the public motoring and commerce moving you know we're going to likely hold off on as many road closures as we can until it just becomes you know close to unsafe for folks."

And that time has come. Iowa DOT is shutting down I-29 from 25th street to the 880-interchange near Loveland.

The portion of I-680 west of I-29 will also closed.

Detours will start at the 880-interchange going east to the I-80/880-interchange, then southwest on I-80 to Council Bluffs.

For Nebraska residents, NDOT is recommending drivers use US-75 to get in and out of Omaha.

"You know, we're banking on everybody making good decisions, smart decisions and staying away from the flood waters,” said Reed.

It's something neighbors like Patrick Topf is taking seriously.

"There’s gravel roads that's wrap around to bypass the interstate and stuff, so we'll be able to find our way back. It might take us a little longer to get back but will get back,” said Topf.

He, like many others, was moving stuff out of the Honey Creek campsite on the Missouri.

"Also, I think we had a little bit of a warning with this flood. With the 2019 flood, it happened pretty quick so,” said Topf.

And Pottawattamie County agrees.

"This is acting like a flood people expect. Water comes up, water comes down and you do what you need to do in between,” said Reed.

Keeping Iowans, Nebraskans and travelers safe as the flood waters move through.

The county tells us they are preparing for more rain later this week. They have equipment in place and rescue teams ready to go as the flood water continues to rise.