SINGING SUPERINTENDENT: Lewis Central's musical snow day announcements

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Lewis Central Superintendent Brent Hoesing is known for his creative snow day announcements. On Tuesday he released a parody of Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club. Hoesing teased the kids about missing so many snow days they'd have to do year-round school. That was a joke, but Hoesing said they will have to make up the missed day at the end of the school year.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"So I know, you wanna be done May, but I just can't ignore the crazy weather headed our way..."

Lewis Central Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brent Hoesing has a unique way of announcing a snow day.

I'm Southwest Iowa Neighborhood Reporter Katrina Markel. I'm at Lewis Central to talk to Dr. Hoesing about why he chooses to do these musical announcements.

"I just do them because when I walk into a school the kids will typically recognize me from the videos," he said.

It's just one tactic he uses to help students see him as approachable.

It all started when he was superintendent in Missouri Valley the first time he had to cancel school. Hoesing's wife suggested he do something fun.

So, he recorded a parody of “Let it Go" from Frozen and sent it out as a voicemail.

"And the next thing you know I pushed 'send' to everybody in the district,” Hoesing said. “So, everybody got a voicemail of me singing the song and I thought, 'Oh my goodness, I'll probably get fired for that.'”

Instead, someone put the song on social media and it went viral. Hoesing's been doing it since. He thinks he's done 20 or 25 song parodies by now. This one, with his daughters.

Hoesing, rapping: "Now, if tomorrow you had a test, well my rap is your reprieve..."

He'll parody songs in just about any genre.

"I just basically pick songs I can easily switch the lyrics to because it's not like I'm some kind of lyrical genius. I just basically put a lot of snow day terms into it."

Hoesing, singing: "The boys and girls can all sleep in tomorrow to be safe..."

He says it's not easy to cancel school knowing it's inconvenient for some families or that some kids might not even get a warm meal at home.

"So, I guess by putting out a little video hopefully, you know, even if I can make a couple people chuckle, you know like, 'Well, that guy's not a very good singer but at least it's a funny video,'" he said.

I asked if i could sing with him.

Katrina and Hoesing: "Year-round school, year-round school..."

