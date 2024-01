Prev Next

Posted at 7:04 PM, Jan 08, 2024

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) —

Both Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County have declared snow emergencies.

That means drivers should be careful where they park. Look for designated Emergency Snow Route signs.

For more information on Council Bluffs streets visit: https://winter-weather-outreach-cbpw.hub.arcgis.com/

For more information on Pottawattamie County secondary roads:https://www.pottcounty-ia.gov/

