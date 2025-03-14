STAFFING AND WAIT LISTS: Southwest Iowa educators share ideas to meet childcare needs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — There is a pressing need for more childcare in southwest Iowa. Several communities, many with help from the Lakin Foundation, are in the middle of building child development centers. On Friday, early childcare leaders gathered in Council Bluffs to tour child development centers and learn from each other.



"One of the main things that we were talking about was staffing," said Dianna Williams, the child care director at the Ann Wickman Child Development Center in Atlantic.

Another strategy for keeping childcare professionals: help them advance their educations and careers. "It's definitely one of our program goals is building that career pathway because it is a struggle, you know," said Danni Segebart, the director of Head Start for West Central.

At the Florence M. Lakin center, Director Jess McGee told me she's fortunate that she can pay her staff a competitive wage, offer benefits and paid time off.

Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral: iowaccrr.org

