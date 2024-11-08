'Truly supportive': Iowa pitch competition revs up small businesses

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — It's the ninth year of REV, a business pitch competition sponsored by TS Bank and Advance Southwest Iowa. To date, $157,000 have been awarded to small businesses in the region.



One of five finalists, Kevin and Tracey Fox own the Countryside Market in Minden, Iowa. Their grocery store survived the tornado. Now, they’re looking to modernize the 75-year-old store.

Finalist Julie Wyssman started My Nurse Healthcare. She has offices throughout southwest Iowa: “...It’s just a needed resource that a lot of those rural communities don’t have down there...”

Owners of Lilypop Shop in Treynor, Alex and Cassi Johnson: “Oh my gosh, it’s all the networking, meeting new people and the exposure on Facebook and online...”

Learn more | TSBank.com

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's Shark Tank meets Southwest Iowa.

I'm neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in Council Bluffs at REV 2024, a business pitch competition for local entrepreneurs.

“So this will tell you where you’re actually losing yield, how severe that is...”

An ag tech company, bakeries, a healthcare agency, and a small-town grocery vied for $19,000 in prize money on Thursday night at the Hoff Center.

“We’ve seen year over year growth.”

Kelsey Stupfell from TS Bank, one of the sponsors, says it’s about more than winning money: “...But it’s all the energy that’s happening behind us and right up here, where there’s people networking, they’re having that next best conversation.”

One of five finalists, Kevin and Tracey Fox own the Countryside Market in Minden, Iowa.

Their grocery store survived the tornado. Now, they’re looking to modernize the 75-year-old store.

REV has been a positive experience.

"I learned that everyone is truly supportive, wants you to succeed, willing to help. Just the same as the tornado," Tracey Fox said.

Owners of Lilypop Shop in Treynor, Alex and Cassi Johnson: “Oh my gosh, it’s all the networking, meeting new people and the exposure on Facebook and online...”

Finalist Julie Wyssman started My Nurse Healthcare. She has offices throughout southwest Iowa: “...It’s just a needed resource that a lot of those rural communities don’t have down there...”

Wyssman’s in-home care business was awarded $4,000. The judges awarded Terraform Tillage, an ag startup from Eldora, Iowa, $15,000; the evening’s biggest winner.

REV is open to participants beyond Southwest Iowa and more than 240 neighbors showed up to support the finalists Thursday night.

