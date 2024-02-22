'Unjust': Council Bluffs lawmaker says Medicaid rules keep disabled people in poverty

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — People on Medicaid in Iowa are forced into poverty in order to keep their health insurance, says State Rep. Josh Turek. He is trying to change that.



Turek introduced a bill in the Iowa House that would allow permanently disabled adults to earn more than the current limits — around $20,000 a year. Currently, if they earn too much money, they are not eligible for Medicaid coverage, but private insurance won't cover some of the care needed by people who are permanently disabled.

At the very least, says Turek, if people with disabilities could work full-time, they might not need food and rent assistance, which would save taxpayers money.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Right now, in Council Bluffs, there is a 21-year-old with dreams and goals, who wants to work, but something is holding her back. I’m Katrina Markel in southwest Iowa where some people say that a state law is forcing them to choose between supporting themselves and the healthcare that they need to stay alive.

Carly Sorensen was born with Spina Bifida

But that’s not all you should know about her.

She likes art, a cup of coffee, and works part-time at a childcare center.

“I know I could be giving more and I would like to be doing more...

She says Iowa Medicaid rules are holding her back. Preventing her from earning more, because if she does, she’ll lose her health care.

“She can only make about $20,000 a year, which doesn’t give her the independence she needs to be able to get her own place, to really truly live an independent life,” said her mom, Megan Sorensen.

Carly needs Medicaid because private insurance wouldn’t cover all her needs. So, like a lot of disabled people in Iowa, she’s stuck. If she earns too much, she won’t get critical healthcare through Medicaid.

Council Bluffs State Representative Josh Turek wants to change that.

“Look how unjust this is. We are essentially enforcing poverty on an entire segment of the population,” said Turek.

He’s introduced a bill in the Iowa House that would raise the income limits for working, disabled adults. The more they make, the more they would pay into the Medicaid system, but they wouldn’t lose their health insurance as a result of earning more.

Also in the bill is a provision that would allow people like Carly to have more assets in their name like a house or a car. Currently, the limit is just $12,000, which makes owning a house or a wheelchair-adapted car, virtually impossible.

“We have individuals who can’t take a promotion, can’t be gainfully employed. No chance of owning a vehicle. No change of over owning a home. Impoverishing them. They have to work part-time because, through no fault of their own, they have to keep their healthcare,” said Turek.

Turek isn’t speaking from research, he’s speaking from experience.

“We built this, so this is my home adaption,” said Turek, moving up his wheelchair ramp from the garage.

Like Carly, Turek has Spina Bifida.

“One of the positives of being up there, and actually having a visible disability and using a wheelchair, is that I do come with an immediate credibility to speak to these issues,” said Turek.

“It’s nice having someone who has the same thing as me and kind of relates to me,” said Carly.

Last week, Turek's bill, which includes the provision he calls “work without worry,” was advanced out of committee with a unanimous, bipartisan vote. Turek, and the Sorensens, are hopeful it will be scheduled for a vote in the full house.

“It costs more to keep people like Carly below the poverty level than it does to just let her work,” said Megan Sorensen.

So, Carly can focus on taking care of the children at daycare...

I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel in Council Bluffs.