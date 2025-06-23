COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — John Rasmussen was the Pottawattamie County Engineer for two decades. His attorney, Raymond Aranza, told the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors if there's a lawsuit he'll argue that Rasmussen was terminated because he advocated for female employees of the roads department.



Aranza told the board: "We believe that there is a reason for terminating his contract; unfortunately, that contract is not legal."

The board voted 3-2 to deny Rasmussen's request for reinstatement. Susan Miller and Brian Shea voted to reinstate Rasmussen. Scott Belt, Jeff Jorgensen, and Tim Wichman (attending on Zoom) voted to deny the motion to reinstate Rasmussen.

"Yeah, I think it was unfortunate the way it turned out," said Rasmussen. "I think we presented the best option for the county and for myself."

Will Pottawattamie County face lawsuit for firing engineer?

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Southwest Iowa Neighborhood Reporter Katrina Markel.

I attended Rasmussen's grievance hearing where his attorney laid the groundwork for a potential lawsuit against the county.

Raymond Aranza: "We want calm waters is what we're looking for."

Raymond Aranza, Rasmussen's attorney, told the board he would make the case that Rasmussen's termination was retaliation because he advocated for two female roads department employees who, according to Aranza, were underpaid.

"I'm not saying, 'Oh, we're just going to walk into the courthouse and sue and file a lawsuit; we're going to look at our options," Aranza said.

Rasmussen's supporters filled the meeting Monday.

Shawna Anderson said, "I feel like it was done probably not for the right reasons."

"I think he got the short end of the deal," said Doug Irwin.

Katrina: "What is it like watching your brother go through something like this?"

Lisa Crum: "It's terrible. He's been a great member of the community."

Board Chair Scott Belt told me he could not speak about the issue and County Attorney Matt Wilber said he provided his opinion to the board in private.

