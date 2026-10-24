Woman critically injured in shooting at Council Bluffs apartments; suspect ID'd but not in custody

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after a shooting at the Featherstone Apartments on North 35th Street in Council Bluffs.

Police say officers found the woman behind one of the buildings with injuries to her body. She was taken to a hospital and treated for at least one gunshot wound. She is in serious but stable condition.

Investigators say several people were gathered in an apartment when an argument broke out. That argument ended with the woman being shot.

Police say they have identified a suspect, but that person is not in custody. Officers also made two arrests at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at t 712-890-5400. You can also submit a tip anonymously to CrimeStoppers.

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