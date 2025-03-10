Body found near home of missing Lincoln man; family believes it’s Tyler Goodrich

LINCOLN — LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Over a year after Tyler Goodrich went missing, a body was found near his home on Saturday. 3 News Now’s Jill Lamkins spoke with his sister, who believes it's him.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been almost a year and a half since 35-year-old Tyler Goodrich went missing. He was last seen at his Lincoln home in November 2023. On Saturday, within 1,000 feet of his house, a body was found. 3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins talked to Tyler's sister, who believes it's him, but it's not the clarity she was hoping for.

"It's been difficult. It's, it's been exhausting. It's been a really hard year..."

When Tyler's sister, Felicia Nichelson, got a call from her parents this weekend, the news wasn't something she was expecting to hear.

Do you believe it to be him?

"We do believe it to be Tyler, with 100% certainty that my brother was found,” she said.

On Saturday, Lincoln police were called to Highway 77 and West Pioneers Boulevard, where a man walking his dog discovered a body.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said the identity of the individual hasn't been confirmed, but an investigation is ongoing.

"The body that has been discovered has been here for a while. We are working it as suspicious but not as a homicide,” said Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

But because of the proximity to Tyler Goodrich's home, the last place he was seen alive, law enforcement has been in contact with the family.

Felicia feels certain it's her brother, and while she thought finding him would bring her closure...

"There are still so many questions to be answered about what happened that night, November 3, 2023. Although we did find Tyler yesterday, his phone is still missing, his wallet is still missing, his shoes were missing,” said Felicia.

She doesn't have closure, but Felicia is relieved and says she's grateful for the community for keeping Tyler's story alive.

"They kept Tyler's story alive, and to see a small gesture like flowers near the side of the road where he was found, it really shows us the impact that Tyler continues to make."

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office will provide an update Monday morning following the autopsy.