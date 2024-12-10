Huskers head to New York for first bowl game since 2016, trip costs estimated 6k

The Huskers football team heads to first bowl game since 2016, facing Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Alumni association offers travel packages starting at $1,829 per person, excluding airfare and game tickets.

Football bowl game tickets through the university go on sale December 11th at 10 am.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Huskers are headed to New York City for their first bowl game since 2016, they'll be competing against Boston College in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. The Nebraska University Alumni Association says they've been hearing from excited fans nonstop.

Like many Nebraskans, Chris and Ella Carrell are lifelong Huskers fans who say they're proud to see the football team gain some national recognition.

"We are so excited that they are going," said E. Carrell.

"Yeah, it's a great streak to break, so glad they got the monkey off the back and really look forward to seeing them in New York," continued Chris Carrell.

Though this bowl game is far from home, the alumni association says they've been working hard to help fans get to the Big Apple for the game.

"It is a really great time to go to New York. It's a beautiful time. It's also a little bit of a challenging time. And so I think that's why a package like ours is great for travelers that you get there and we will take care of you from there," said Associate Executive Director of Alumni Relations Nicole Sweigard.

The travel package created by the alumni association starts at $1,829 per person and goes up $749 per child.

It comes with a two-night stay at a Manhattan hotel, bus rides to the game, and welcome events. However, the package does not include airfare or game tickets.

Since these packages don't include airfare, KMTV looked at Eppley Airfield's prices for round trip tickets to LaGuardia Airport.

There are two airlines that you can fly with, Delta and American Airlines. Neither have non-stop options left.

Delta's cheapest flight costs about $1,200. American Airlines is not much different with the cheapest flight costing about $1,100 per person.

Those flights depart on Friday, December 27th and head back to Omaha Sunday the 29th.

According to StubHub, the cheapest tickets for this game start at $74.

For two people, if they choose one of these flights, the cheapest tickets and the alumni travel package, it's going to cost about $6,000. Taxes and ticket fees not included.

"We're thinking about it. I, I myself will probably end up being in Phoenix and watching it on TV. But man, it would be exciting to be there," said C. Carrell.

However, the football team isn't the only one seeing success this season. The women's volleyball team is competing in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday, tickets for this event are sold out.

Though you can secure your accommodations for the bowl game, the public can't start purchasing tickets through the university until 10 am on Wednesday.

