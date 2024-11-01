Six Husker athletes appear in anti-abortion ad, paid for by Nebraska regent

Six Husker athletes participated in a new ad opposing abortion.

The ad has sparked controversy and mixed reactions among the community.

Some supporters praise the athletes for taking a stand, while critics argue it politicizes sports.

The ad was paid for by University of Nebraska Regent Tim Scheer's campaign.

University officials say the University of Nebraska has no involvement in the ad.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Six University of Nebraska athletes, including Papillion native and softball star Jordy Bahl took a side on abortion in new Protect Women and Children ad.

The ad has captured attention across the state. I had a conversation with one local political science professor, who called it unprecedented.

The ad prompting questions about whether these athletes were paid for their appearance. Bahl posted on X this week that they were not.

Even though the players were not paid, the group behind the ad is well-funded.

It's collected millions from the Ricketts family, Peed family, University of Nebraska Regent Robert Schafer and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Scheer, a former state senator and speaker of the legislature.

"In Nebraska, Husker athletes are like celebrities. So they are leveraging that name recognition, team recognition for their political goals," said Audrey Horn.

Planned Parenthood volunteer and Initiative 439 supporter Audrey Horn says the ad is vague and misleading and says may cause more confusion for voters.

"They are taking these Husker athletes and they are using misinformation, disinformation lies, whatever you wanna call it, they're not accurately stating the ballot initiatives clearly," said Horn.

Protect Women and Children, the group behind ballot Initiative 434, said they didn't have time for an interview. But, she sent an email saying the athletes participated because they "believed in the content of the ad."

The 'Scheer for Regent' campaign is listed as funding the ads. Horn says his involvement doesn't seem right.

"Someone who's running for a regent of the university system should not be involved in political ballot initiative that has nothing to do with the university," said Horn.

Despite the involvement from two University Regents , UNL tells us this:

"The University of Nebraska is not affiliated with the campaign activities of the candidates running for election to the Board of Regents. The opinions expressed by the candidates and the causes supported by their respective campaigns are their own and do not reflect the University of Nebraska. Students at the University of Nebraska are private citizens and are able to exercise their First Amendment"

KMTV also contacted Schafer and Scheer, but haven't heard back yet.

