OMAHA, NE. — The Durham Museum flipped the switch on its annual Christmas tree lighting, drawing families to Union Station for an evening of sights and sounds as the holiday season got underway.

Scott Eastman, director of marketing and public relations for the Durham Museum, said this year marks a milestone for the beloved tradition.

"So this is our fifty-first tree for Christmas at Union Station," Eastman said. "It's always harvested from the community (or) donated from somebody."

According to Eastman, this year's tree was harvested only miles away.

"This one only came from three miles away in the Gold Coast neighborhood, and its probably a good five feet taller than what we typically see," Eastman said.

As the countdown ended and the lights came on, families gathered around to take in the display, with the sounds of "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" filling the station.

The tree will be on display until January 10 at the Durham Museum, off 10th and Leavenworth.