How a Midwest entrepreneur is building space for Black voices in sci-fi and fantasy comics

OMAHA, Neb. — Comic books and science fiction aren't just entertainment for one Midwest entrepreneur. The stories that inspired him as a child are now helping a new generation see what's possible.

Fantasy worlds and larger-than-life heroes bring fans together. But for Basi Affia, the founder of Sensiil Studios, these stories have a bigger purpose: representation and inspiration.

"My inspiration for starting the company was being black and being a nerd, and not seeing a whole lot of black stuff in the nerd stuff," Affia said. "So I just started writing my own thing, and, uh, eventually, you know, putting it out, going to events, and people just really responded to it."

Founded in 2022, Sensiil Studios is building a space for Black voices in science fiction and fantasy. It's Nebraska's first Black comic company, and a first in Iowa and South Dakota.

Affia draws from African history, mythology, and the games and movies that shaped his own imagination.

"It feels really good. just really comforting to have representation, have people that look like me, that behave like me, that have cultural, characteristics, that I relate to," Affia said.

His latest release, Parousia, is the fourth installment in his flagship sci-fi series. And beyond the pages, Affia is taking his mission directly into the community, meeting fans where they are.

"I really like doing Comic Cons, and cultural events, like Juneteenth stuff, 'cause it really meets people where they're at in the culture, where they're already operating, it really kind of highlights how you don't have to come to, like, a nerd convention like this to find nerds," Affia said.

For Affia, the goal is bigger than selling comic books. It's showing people they can write their own stories, break stereotypes, and imagine a future without limits.

"If you feel like you don't fit in, good! You don't need to fit in. There's only one you," Affia said.

Every story is an opportunity to challenge stereotypes and inspire someone to dream bigger.



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