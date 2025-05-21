140 YEARS OLD: A look inside the historic Squirrel Cage Jail in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — In 1885, Pottawattamie County built a new county jail. It wasn’t just any jail; it was a squirrel cage jail — or a rotary jail. One of just 18 ever made and one of three still standing today. It officially closed in 1969. Since then it has served as a museum. Some even consider it to be haunted.

Click on the video below to learn more about the historic jail:

The extremely unique jail turned museum is one of the additions to the new History on Track Initiative. Its a joint collaboration between the Union Pacific Museum Association and the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County — supported by the Iowa West Foundation.

A big part of this initiative is giving people more opportunities to step inside the 140 year old building themselves.

It starts with an Grand Opening Celebration Saturday, May 24. It starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m., and tickets will cost $15 per adult with kids getting in free. The ticket covers visits to all three museums: the Union Pacific Museum, the Squirrel Cage Jail and the the RailsWest Museum.

The new hours moving forward will be Thursday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays 1p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets after the Grand Opening Celebration will only get you into one of the museums.