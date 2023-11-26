The Holiday Lights Festival kicks off with lighting ceremony in Gene Leahy Mall

Video shows the lights at the Riverfront parks light up for the first time this holiday season.

Families and friends gathered to watch the lights turn on.

The Holiday Lights Festival includes lights in other parts of Downtown Omaha including North and South Omaha and in the Old Market.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m here at the Gene Leahy Mall where holiday cheer is in the air… a lighting ceremony kicked off the 24th annual Holiday Lights Festival.

For the first time… the completed riverfront is full of lights and festive decor throughout its 72-acres and three parks.

The lights turned on at 6 p.m…

And family and friends gathered to watch it happen.

“We’re looking forward to the beautiful weather, the beautiful lights and just spending time as a family.”

“We’re just really excited to hear the live music and see all the lights come on at 6 so.”

The Holiday Lights Festival also includes other parts of downtown Omaha…

In the Old Market, in North Omaha near 24th and Lake Streets and in South Omaha with lights placed along 24th Street between l and Q Streets.

You can see the lights every night now until January 1st. At the Gene Leahy Mall, I’m Jill Lamkins for 3 News Now.