The start of the holiday season kicks off in Midtown with the Merry Market

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Here in the Midtown neighborhood, an annual tradition with the Midtown Merry Market which marks the start of the season of lights here in Turner Park.

At the Merry Market, Jess Obrist was just one of over 32 local vendors.

"Actually, this was my first, my very first event when we first opened in December of 2019, so I literally had like two racks and like a small sign and like husker stuff and so…"

Selling women’s accessories, jewelry, and more, Jess says she looks forward to this event every year.

"Once you get into events like this, you can't leave."

Brooke Dorwart would agree. She comes to the market each year with her husband and now her son Jude.

"This is his first year outside of my belly but yes, my husband and I come every year. We live over by Joselyn Castle, so we walk over and today was a very nice day to walk over and support all the local artists and vendors."

With a plan in place...

"We’re going to sit on Santa’s lap and we're going to get some Christmas pajamas over there."

Brooke and her family were all smiles...

At the event, there were treats, specialty drinks, music, and of course an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

And to bring Midtown alive with holiday spirit is the tens of thousands of lights lit up throughout the park.

"Turner Park is known for great concerts in the summer but we are known for lights and holiday ambiance in the Christmas season."

The lights will shine on throughout the holiday season until Feb. 14. In The midtown neighborhood, I’m Jill Lamkins with 3 News Now.

