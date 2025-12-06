Council Bluffs shop Dusted Charm offers unique holiday gifts and clothes

Dusted Charm, on the 100 Block of West Broadway, has gone "all out" for the holidays with unique gifts and clothes



The shop features functional and fun gifts like sugar-free coffee syrups, baking mixes, wines and ciders.

Clothes are available for women in most sizes and owner Becca Wiggens tries to prices relatively reasonable.

Wiggins also runs Outskirts in Underwood.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you're looking for a fun, festive place to find holiday gifts, you might want to check out Dusted Charm in Council Bluffs.

I've had my eye on Dusted Charm for a few years. It's in the middle of the historic 100-block neighborhood and always seems to be stocked with charming gifts and clothes.

For the holidays, Dusted Charm has gone all out — filling the shop with unique gifts and clothes. I like the idea of usable gifts for loved ones who don't need more stuff — for instance, the sugar free coffee syrups and baking mixes, and books.

Owner Becca Wiggins also makes sure she carries clothes for women in most sizes. Wiggins' other store, Outskirts in Underwood, is the small town version of Dusted Charm.

You can find links to both stores in this story on our website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

