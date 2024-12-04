Gifts from your neighborhood: Explore local businesses in west Omaha and Gretna this holiday season

OMAHA AND GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighborhood reporter John Brown stopped in at some shops in west Omaha and Gretna ahead of the holidays.

In my time here as a neighborhood reporter, I've covered so much of West Omaha and Gretna. And along the way, I've come across some really cool shops, some I want to show you as you may be starting your holiday shopping.

Pilcher's Indian Store

Let's start at the Pilcher’s Indian Store, at 149th and Industrial Road, specializing in Native American goods. The owner tells me this is something she's passionate about.

The store has been at this location for three decades. And owner Mary Friesell continued on with the business from her mother and stepfather, who have Native American roots.

"It makes me feel good that I'm passing along the heritage of my stepfather and my mother who has a little bit Native American in her," she said.

The store is full of unique items from dream catchers, jewelry, kachina dolls, to purifying herbs.

Friesell hopes to continue to bring traditional Native American-made goods to west Omaha.

"I want them to have a nice experience to know that it's a good store and that we represent Native Americans here," she said.

The Candle House

I've been to downtown Gretna many times for my stories, and one store I always pass is the The Candle House.

"I was watching a television show, and they featured a similar shop in a different state," said owner Kristi Heavican.

She opened The Candle House two years ago.

"What makes our shop different is you can take two or three of those 100 scents and we'll walk you through blending and pouring your own candle," she said.

And if you don't want to make your own candle, Kristi and her family make one-of-a-kind candles that are ready to go on their shelves.

"It's been a fun project. It's fun to see familiar faces shopping and making candles and then friends and family that work with us. It just doesn't feel like work at all," she said.

Handmade Heaven

And for my last and final stop, I went to Handmade Heaven, where antiques here are made by local artisans.

Vianne Elliot said the store has been open for a little over two years.

"All of us have a unique talent and it's all mixed up in here, so it's like a little piece of heaven," said Elliot.

When I walked into the store, I noticed everything from holiday towels, glassware, food, and homemade home decor.

"We always love to see new people. We need to grow our business. Bring friends. It's a nice place," she said.

Whether it's these stores or other stores, there are options for unique shopping experiences.

For more information on these three stories, click on these links:

