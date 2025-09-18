Gretna delays development decision after neighbors raise concerns at meeting

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Gretna City Council delays vote on 153-acre development after neighbors raise traffic, safety concerns and advocate for responsible growth near their neighborhood.



Earlier this month, a Gretna neighbor reached out to 3 News Now's Jill Lamkins with concerns about a massive development planned right next to his neighborhood

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Residents of the Northridge Estates neighborhood in Gretna are calling it a small win after the city council decided to table a vote on a 153-acre mixed-use development project near 192nd and Highway 370.

The Gretna City Council meeting Tuesday night drew a full house of concerned residents who have been voicing opposition to the proposed development, which includes more than 80 acres of commercial space and 60-plus acres of high-density housing.

City councilmembers decided to postpone the vote to review traffic impacts and address community concerns before moving forward with the preliminary plat approval.

"It feels great. Like our neighborhood has really come together," Alex Batenhorst said.

When Batenhorst became aware of the development plans, he and other neighbors took their concerns directly to city leaders. Their advocacy efforts appear to be making an impact.

"For the most part, I think city council is listening to us. I don't think everybody's on board. That's why I'm not going to let my foot off the gas," Batenhorst said.

One significant change proposed at the meeting involves increasing the buffer space between the project and nearby homes from just 10 feet to 300 feet.

Batenhorst says the adjustment represents progress and hopes to improve civic engagement across the Gretna community. He has launched a website to maintain momentum for the cause.

"I know Gretna is growing and there's going to be future subdivisions, so I hope to take this movement and the website and help use that as a template for the next neighborhood," Batenhorst said.

However, neighbors say more work remains to address their concerns.

"Our main concern really still is Sycamore Drive and getting that road as safe as possible," Chris Hobbs said.

City Administrator Paula Dennison confirmed that traffic and road safety issues were among the reasons the preliminary plat was tabled. The city wants to analyze road connections and traffic patterns before scheduling another vote.

"Well, the message is the same: responsible growth. We're still looking for the best deal that they can come to the table with the developer," Batenhorst said.

The neighbors plan to continue spreading their message and encouraging more community members to get involved in the process.

No date has been set for when the council will vote on the preliminary plat. Dennison says the city plans to have additional conversations with neighbors in the meantime.