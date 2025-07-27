Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
STEM meets the outdoors at Chalco Hills youth camp

Kids explored STEM and the outdoors at Chalco Hills, where Scouting America hosted a one-day camp to promote creativity, teamwork, and outdoor adventure.
  • Scouting America hosted a one-day camp filled with hands-on activities
  • Kids explored archery, fishing, robotics, and more
  • Camp aimed to inspire confidence, teamwork, and curiosity

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Dozens of kids turned off their screens and headed outdoors Saturday for a day of exploration, learning, and fun at Chalco Hills.

Hosted by Scouting America, the one-day camp blended classic scouting traditions with modern innovation. Activities ranged from archery and fishing to robotics and slingshots—offering hands-on ways to build, problem-solve, and connect with the natural world.

“It’s about getting kids interested in different activities, spending time outdoors, but also instilling good ethical, moral values,” said Avery Hoffmann with Scouting America.

Organizers say the camp is designed to build teamwork, creativity, and confidence—while also introducing young people to the opportunities scouting can offer.

As summer winds down, Scouting America is preparing for fall recruitment. Families are encouraged to visit their website to find a local troop and learn more.

