23rd Annual Elkhorn Tree Lighting Party in Olde Towne Elkhorn

- On Main Street in Olde Towne Elkhorn, people gathered for music, free food and good company.
- The Christmas tree next to Maximo's Cantina was planted 20 years ago and has been the centerpiece for this event each year. It's now around 25 feet tall.
- The event was put on by the Relevant Community Church. Lights on the tree will stay on until Jan. 1.
Posted at 10:10 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 11:10:16-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.