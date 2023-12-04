23rd Annual Elkhorn Tree Lighting Party in Olde Towne Elkhorn

Prev Next

Posted at 10:10 AM, Dec 04, 2023

On Main Street in Olde Towne Elkhorn, people gathered for music, free food and good company.

The Christmas tree next to Maximo's Cantina was planted 20 years ago and has been the centerpiece for this event each year. It's now around 25 feet tall.

The event was put on by the Relevant Community Church. Lights on the tree will stay on until Jan. 1.

